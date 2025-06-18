Festa didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Reds, allowing four runs (two earned) on two hits and three walks with four strikeouts over 3.2 innings.

Festa joined the Twins rotation in early June after Pablo Lopez (shoulder) was placed on the injured list. He's failed to complete four innings in two of three starts since and has allowed 12 earned runs with a 14:7 K:BB spanning 13.1 innings. In six starts this season, he has a 4.78 ERA in 26.1 innings. He's scheduled to make another turn in the rotation Sunday against Milwaukee.