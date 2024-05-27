The Twins are slated to call up Castillo from Triple-A St. Paul, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The plan had been to add Castillo to the roster prior to Monday's game versus the Royals, but travel issues could push the transaction to Tuesday. Castillo, 30, has collected a 2.50 ERA and 22:6 K:BB over 18 innings with St. Paul after inking a minor-league pact with the Twins in late March.