Julien (wrist) will serve as the Twins' designated hitter and leadoff batter in Monday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta.

Julien exited early in his last spring appearance Friday versus the Pirates after being hit by a pitch on the right wrist, but he escaped with nothing more than a bruise. After taking the weekend off to let the pain subside, Julien feels well enough to check back into the lineup, albeit in a non-defensive role. Following a promising rookie campaign, Julien has gotten off to a strong start to the spring with a .421/.476/.789 slash line through eight Grapefruit League games.