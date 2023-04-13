Julien is starting at second base and batting leadoff for the Twins on Thursday against the Yankees.
Julien went 0-for-2 with a walk from the eight spot in his major-league debut Wednesday but will move to the top of the order for this one. His on-base skills make him a natural long-term fit at leadoff for the Twins, although we wouldn't necessarily count on it being a regular thing right away.
More News
-
Twins' Edouard Julien: Called up, starting at second base•
-
Twins' Edouard Julien: Promoted from Triple-A•
-
Twins' Edouard Julien: Receiving promotion Wednesday•
-
Twins' Edouard Julien: Removed from Triple-A lineup•
-
Twins' Edouard Julien: Homers in Triple-A debut•
-
Twins' Edouard Julien: Leaves game with ankle injury•