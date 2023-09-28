Julien went 2-for-4 with a solo home run against the A's in Wednesday's 6-4 victory.

Julien began the Twins' half of the first inning with a bang, smacking a solo shot to right field. The long ball snapped an 0-for-11 stretch over his past four games and was his first extra-base hit since Sept. 17. Though he's somewhat faded down the stretch, Julien has still produced a solid .262/.380/.452 slash line with 15 homers, 33 RBI, 58 runs and three stolen bases through 393 plate appearances in his first season in the majors.