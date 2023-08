Julien went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer, a walk and two runs scored in Friday's win over Texas.

Julien drilled a three-run shot during Minnesota's six-run seventh frame but also struck out four times. It was his 11th homer of the year and first since July 26. Over his previous 22 games since that last home run, Julien posted a .621 OPS with just four RBI. The rookie infielder is now slashing .285/.378/.479 with 24 extra-base hits and 41 runs scored through 78 games.