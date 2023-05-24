Julien went 1-for-3 with one walk, a solo home run, an additional RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 7-1 win over San Francisco.

With Joey Gallo resting during the series finale, Julien moved into the leadoff spot Wednesday, and in his first at-bat, he blasted a solo home run off Anthony DeSclafani. It was Julien's second hit since being called up from Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday, and his first big-league homer since April 19. The 24-year-old extended Minnesota's lead to 3-1 with a sacrifice fly in the second and came around to score in the fourth after drawing a one-out walk. Julien is in line for regular starts as long as Jorge Polanco (hamstring) remains on the injured list.