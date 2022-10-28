Julien wrapped up the 2022 season with a .300/.441/.490 batting line, 17 homers, 19 steals and a 98:125 BB:K across 113 contests, all for Double-A Wichita.

He's gone on to play 10 games in the Arizona Fall League thus far, batting .363/.544/.636 with a pair of homers, a steal and a 13:10 BB:K. All in all, this has been a spectacular breakout year for Julien, who flew under the radar in 2021 as an over-aged prospect in A and High-A despite putting up a .914 OPS with 18 homers and 34 swipes. Few are sleeping on the 23-year-old Julien now, after he posted one of the most remarkable walk rates you'll ever see from a prospect (19.3 percent) alongside his power and speed contributions. If Julien keeps doing his thing in Triple-A in 2023, it's hard to see how he doesn't find his way to the big leagues by midseason.