Julien is battling Brooks Lee for the starting second base job this spring with Willi Castro also likely to get time at the position, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. He started at second base in his spring debut Sunday and went 1-for-3.

Julien was thought to be a possible platoon partner at first base earlier in the winter, but the Minnesota's signing of Ty France likely limits him to second base for any starting job. Julien's role is in flux as he could win the second base job, platoon at first base (or DH or 2B) or even begin the season in the minors. Julien displayed a mix of exceptional plate discipline and power in 2023 with a .381 OBP and .195 ISO, but struggled with a .615 OPS last season and spent much of the year in the minors.