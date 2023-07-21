Julien, who is starting at second base and hitting second Friday against the White Sox, got a vote of confidence with the news that Jorge Polanco (hamstring) will get reps at third base during his rehab assignment, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Given that Julien is arguably the game's hottest hitter, with a .593 average and three home runs in his last eight games, the Twins probably would have found a spot for him even if Jorge Polanco didn't add third base to his repertoire, but this news is a nice sign that the Twins may have found their second baseman of the present and future in Julien. While he generally hits second against righties, Julien hasn't started against a lefty since June 19.