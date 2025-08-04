Julien will start at second base and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Tigers.

Julien has started at the keystone in all four games for the Twins since he was called up from Triple-A St. Paul on Friday in the aftermath of the trade deadline. Though Julien should have a pathway to an everyday lineup spot the rest of the season if he can produce at the plate, he's mustered just one hit and one walk while striking out five times in nine at-bats through his first three contests following his promotion. Luke Keaschall (forearm) could be ready to return from the 60-day injured list by the end of the week and may push Julien for playing time at the keystone if the latter player isn't able to get going at the dish.