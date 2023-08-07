Julien went 1-for-1 with three walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Julien batted out of the leadoff spot for a second straight game and looked very comfortable. In those two games, he went 4-for-6 with three walks and just one strikeout. Julien has been a welcomed addition to the Twins' lineup after he was up and down with the big club earlier in the season. Since being called back up June 10, the 24-year-old is slashing .330/.433/.540 with six homers, 10 RBI, 26 runs and a 22:46 BB:K over 161 plate appearances.