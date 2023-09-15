Julien went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk Thursday in a 10-2 victory versus the White Sox.

Julien and Royce Lewis provided the Twins with some rookie power in the fourth frame, with each of the young stars producing a solo shot in that inning. Like Lewis, Julien is up to 13 homers on the campaign, and he's gone deep twice in his past three contests. Overall, Julien is slashing a solid .270/.382/.460 with 27 RBI, 51 runs and three thefts across 347 appearances in what has been a strong first big-league season.