Julien went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Tigers.

Julien has gone just 5-for-25 (.200) with a 2:8 BB:K over 10 games since rejoining the big-league roster following the trade deadline. This was his first multi-hit effort in that span, which has seen him fill a part-time role. He's seeing most of his time at first base but is sharing the position with Kody Clemens and Mickey Gasper. Julien will need to show more consistency to claim a larger share of playing time. On the year, he has a poor .198/.282/.328 slash line with three homers, nine RBI, nine runs scored and no stolen bases over 131 plate appearances.