Julien will be optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Julien performed well after being recalled to the majors May 20, slashing .286/.333/.500 with two homers and four RBI in 36 plate appearances. He'll be forced back to Triple-A due to the return of Jorge Polanco (hamstring), but the 24-year-old prospect will almost certainly be back with the Twins at some point this year if he continues to crush minor-league pitching.