Julien went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Monday's 8-4 victory versus Kansas City.

Julien began the game on the bench with lefty Austin Cox starting for the Royals, but the rookie second baseman seized the opportunity when called upon to pinch hit in the eighth, launching a 413-foot solo homer to break a 3-3 tie. The long ball was his first since May 27, a span of 24 games, and it also resulted in just his second RBI over that span. Julien has had his ups-and-downs in his first big-league season, slashing .254/.336/.443 with five homers, 10 RBI, 16 runs and one steal over 141 plate appearances. He's posted a solid 10.6 percent walk rate but has also struck out in 34.0 percent of his trips to the plate.