Julien is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Detroit.

After getting recalled from Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, Julien started at second base in four straight games and went 2-for-12 with a double and a walk during that stretch. However, with the Twins bringing Luke Keaschall back from the injured list Tuesday, the left-handed-hitting Julien appears to have since faded into a reserve role. Julien will cede second base to Keaschall for a second straight day to close out the series with the Tigers, who have sent right-handed starters to the hill for both of those contests.