Julien is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers.

The rookie infielder often finds himself on the bench against left-handed pitchers, but he'll sit Tuesday despite the fact righty Alex Faedo is taking the mound for Detroit. Julien is mired in a 1-for-16 slump, so manager Rocco Baldelli may just be looking to provide an extra day of rest. Jorge Polanco will shift to the keystone while Royce Lewis starts at third base.