Julien is on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Wichita with an undisclosed injury.

He was hitting .274 with 23 walks and 21 strikeouts in 23 games, good for a .439 OBP. Julien's patience at the plate is very obvious, but the 23-year-old needs to get to more power in games, as he only had one home run on the season prior to the injury.