Julien was called up from Triple-A St. Paul, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. He's starting at second base and batting eighth in Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Coming off an impressive showing in the World Baseball Classic, Julien has posted a .934 OPS through 29 at-bats at St. Paul. He could get immediate regular playing time with several starters on the injured list. Though he's a top prospect, he may not be in the majors for too long initially with Jorge Polanco and several other injured starters due back soon. Still, he's the kind of player who could get hot and force his way into the everyday lineup.