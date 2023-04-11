Julien was removed early from Tuesday's lineup for Triple-A St. Paul ahead of a possible promotion.
Julien is removed shortly after the Twins announced that Joey Gallo was headed to the injured list with a right intercostal strain. It's probably not a coincidence. Julien is one of the top prospects in the Minnesota system, and came into Tuesday's contest with a .934 OPS with two homers over 29 at-bats. The question will be how much playing Julien will get in Gallo's absence if he is the corresponding transaction.