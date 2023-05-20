Julien was called up from Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Julien will replace Jorge Polanco (hamstring) on the big-league roster after Polanco was place on the 10-day injured list Saturday. Julien is one of the Twins' top prospects and has gone 6-for-27 with two homers, four RBI and four runs scored over eight games with Minnesota in 2023. That being said, the 24-year-old is batting .287 with four long balls, 11 RBI, 26 runs scored and three stolen bases over 108 at-bats in 31 contests with St. Paul this season.