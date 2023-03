Julien was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul by the Twins on Tuesday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Julien had a nice showing this spring, putting up a .919 OPS with two home runs in six games. The 23-year-old on-base machine was added to the Twins' 40-man roster over the offseason after posting a .300/.441/.490 line with 17 homers and 19 steals at Double-A Wichita in 2022. He will see his first Triple-A action in 2023 and could push to debut at some point later in the year.