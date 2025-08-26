Julien is starting at first base and batting fifth in Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jays.

It's his third straight start at first base and the fourth time over the last five contests that he's manned the position. Additionally, this is the highest Julien has batted all season. The 26-year-old is slashing just .186/.222/.279 this month, but it appears the Twins might want to give Julien a long look at first base while Kody Clemens settles into a utility role.