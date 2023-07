Julien is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Along with Joey Gallo and Max Kepler, Julien is one of three Twins left-handed-hitting regulars who will head to the bench while the Orioles bring a southpaw (Cole Irvin) to the bump for the series finale. Kyle Farmer will check in at the keystone in place of Julien, who is slashing .281/.364/.386 in 18 games since returning to the big leagues June 10.