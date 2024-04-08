Julien is absent from the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.
The Dodgers are sending southpaw James Paxton to the hill, so the left-handed hitting Julien will begin this one on the bench. Kyle Farmer receives the start at second base.
More News
-
Twins' Edouard Julien: Smacks first homer•
-
Twins' Edouard Julien: On bench versus lefty•
-
Twins' Edouard Julien: Back in action Monday•
-
Twins' Edouard Julien: Bruised wrist after hit-by-pitch•
-
Twins' Edouard Julien: Works to improve against lefties•
-
Twins' Edouard Julien: Not in lineup for Game 2•