Julien went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Guardians.

Julien was the lone Twin who could solve Tanner Bibee on Thursday -- the 24-year-old second baseman poked an opposite-field homer to lead off the bottom of the fifth, cutting Minnesota's deficit to 3-1. It's an encouraging sign for Julien, who's scuffled a bit in the early going -- he has just three hits through his first 20 at-bats while striking out seven times. After an impressive rookie campaign, Julien should be the primary leadoff option in Minnesota going forward, though he could cede playing time against left-handed pitching.