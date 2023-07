Julien went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Royals.

Getting the start at second base and batting second, the 24-year-old rookie took Alec Marsh deep in the first inning to give Pablo Lopez all the run support he would need. Julien has gone yard in consecutive games to give him six homers on the season, and since rejoining the big-league lineup June 10 he's slashing .290/.375/.484, albeit with a less impressive three RBI and nine runs in 21 contests.