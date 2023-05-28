Julien went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, two RBI and an additional run scored in Saturday's 9-7 win over the Blue Jays.

While making his sixth consecutive start, Julien turned in the best game of his young career, as he hadn't produced more than one extra-base hit in any of his prior 14 contests with the Twins. Julien -- who will start at second base and bat second in Sunday's series finale -- should be locked into a full-time role with Minnesota so long as Jorge Polanco (hamstring) is stuck on the 10-day injured list.