Gonzalez is hitting .333 (6-for-18) with a .762 OPS in five games for Double-A Wichita since his promotion from High-A Cedar Rapids.

Gonzalez was promoted after hitting .319 with five home runs and a .907 OPS in 34 games. He took a step backward last season by hitting just .255 with a .706 OPS at High-A Cedar Rapids. However, he played just 76 games as he missed about two months with a back injury. It looks like a return to full health has him back on track as one of the better hitting prospects in the Twins organization.