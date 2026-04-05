The Twins recalled Acton from Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday.

Minnesota acquired Acton in a trade with Miami on Thursday, and the right-hander will quickly get a chance to show the Twins what he can do. Acton worked just one MLB game last year while with the Rays, walking two batters in a hitless and scoreless inning, and he posted a 4:1 K:BB over two outings spanning 2.1 frames this season in the minors before being called up. In a corresponding roster move. Zak Kent was optioned to St. Paul.