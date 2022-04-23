Sanchez's MRI on his sore abdomen showed "minimal signal" according to manager Rocco Baldelli, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Sanchez was scratched from Friday's lineup with the injury and won't start Saturday, either, but it looks as though he may avoid a trip to the injured list. Jose Godoy's contract was selected to give the Twins a backup to Ryan Jeffers behind the plate, but Minnesota seemingly would have placed Sanchez on the injured list as the corresponding move if the team thought he'd be out for an extended period.