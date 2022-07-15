site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Gio Urshela: Not in Friday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Urshela isn't starting Friday against the Reds.
Urshela started the last three games and went 1-for-10 with a double, an RBI and two strikeouts. Jose Miranda is taking over at the hot corner and batting seventh.
