Urshela is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader in Cleveland.

Jose Miranda will pick up the start at third base in his stead, but Urshela should check back into the lineup for the second game of the day. Urshela, who went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs in the Twins' 11-1 win Monday in the series opener, had started in every game for Minnesota dating back to June 12.