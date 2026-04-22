Ellwanger was placed on the 60-day injured list at Single-A Fort Myers on Wednesday with a right elbow sprain, Theodore Tollefson of Zone Coverage reports.

A sprain indicates ligament damage, though it's unclear at this point whether Ellwanger might need surgery. A third-round pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, Ellwanger turned in a dominant first three starts at Fort Myers, tossing 11.2 shutout innings with a 15:5 K:BB. Now he will be sidelined for at least a couple months, and perhaps much longer.