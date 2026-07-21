Twins' James Ellwanger: Recovering from TJS

Ellwanger (elbow) had Tommy John surgery May 24, Ian Cundall of Baseball America reports.

The 6-foot-4 righty suffered a right elbow sprain in April and it led to the worst-case scenario, which should sideline Ellwanger until at least the second half of 2027. The 88th overall pick in 2025 out of Dallas Baptist, Ellwanger was given an easy assignment to Single-A Fort Myers, but he did not allow a run while striking out 15 in 11.2. innings across his first three pro starts before suffering the injury.