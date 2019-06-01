Twins' Jason Castro: Stays hot with three hits

Castro went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored as the Twins defeated the Rays 6-2 on Saturday.

Castro has now recorded hits in nine of his last 10 games, going 12-for-37 over that span with two homers and 13 RBI. He holds an .279/.374/.593 slash line for the season.

