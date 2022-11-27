Camargo signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Sunday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

The switch-hitting journeyman can play all over the infield and his most-played position in 2022 was shortstop. Camargo, who turns 29 next month, slashed .208/.265/.319 with seven home runs and zero steals in 311 MLB plate appearances since the start of the 2020 season.

