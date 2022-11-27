Camargo signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Sunday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
The switch-hitting journeyman can play all over the infield and his most-played position in 2022 was shortstop. Camargo, who turns 29 next month, slashed .208/.265/.319 with seven home runs and zero steals in 311 MLB plate appearances since the start of the 2020 season.
More News
-
Phillies' Johan Camargo: Still free agent•
-
Phillies' Johan Camargo: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Johan Camargo: Jettisoned from 40-man roster•
-
Phillies' Johan Camargo: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Johan Camargo: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Phillies' Johan Camargo: Shifts rehab to Double-A•