Alcala allowed a hit while striking out two over a scoreless inning Saturday against Seattle. He reached a career-high 101.2 mph on the radar gun, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Alcala has been an impact setup man for the Twins since returning from his inexplicable demotions to Triple-A in May and April. Alcala has a 1.05 ERA with a 19:7 K:BB over 17.2 innings since returning to the majors in late May.