Alcala's rehab assignment has been paused since he experienced increased tightness in his pitching elbow, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Alcala made his first rehab appearance at Triple-A St. Paul on June 1 and allowed an unearned run on two hits and no walks while striking out one in one inning. Although he's eligible to return from the 60-day IL as early as Friday, he'll require more time after his rehab assignment was paused. A better idea of Alcala's return timetable should come into focus once he's cleared to resume throwing.