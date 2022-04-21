Alcala (elbow) has been shut down from throwing, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Alcala made just two appearances this season before hitting the injured list with elbow inflammation. He resumed throwing Friday, just four days after being placed on the injured list, but he didn't feel right and will now back off again. Manager Rocco Baldelli said the Twins will have him "reset to zero," so this may be more than a brief pause. He'll still have to build back up once he's ready to go again, so it seems likely that he'll miss at least several more weeks.