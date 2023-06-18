De Leon did not factor into the decision Saturday, pitching two scoreless innings against the Tigers while not allowing any hits or walks. He struck out two.

De Leon opened the game for Minnesota and was highly-effective over his 2.1 innings of work, striking out two while not allowing a runner to reach base. He did basically all of his damage using his four-seamer and changeup and was part of a strong bullpen effort overall in shutting out the Tigers on the afternoon. The reliever had surrendered three runs over his last 2.1 innings coming in (over two appearances) but now holds a very solid 3.38 ERA on the season after Saturday's scoreless appearance.