Winder (shoulder) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Thursday and optioned to Triple-A St. Paul, Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Winder had been on the shelf since late May while nursing a right shoulder injury, but he's healthy again after recent completing a three-start rehab assignment at St. Paul. Since the Minnesota rotation is full, Winder will stick around with St. Paul for now, but he should be the first option for a call-up the next time the Twins require another starter. A promotion could come as soon as Tuesday, when the Twins will require a temporary sixth starter for their doubleheader with Cleveland that day.