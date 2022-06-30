The Twins optioned Winder to Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday.
As anticipated, Winder will return to the minors after the Twins designated him as the 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with the Guardians. He started the second game of the twin bill, scooping up his third win of the season while spinning six shutout frames. Minnesota doesn't have a permanent opening in the rotation for the rookie at the moment, but Winder should be first in line for a promotion whenever the Twins require an additional starting pitcher.
