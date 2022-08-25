Winder (shoulder) is scheduled to make a rehab start Thursday for Single-A Fort Myers, play-by-play broadcaster John Vittas reports.
The rehab start will mark Winder's first appearance at any level since July 12 after he spent the past six weeks recovering from right shoulder impingement syndrome. With the Twins' rotation depth having been thinned of late with Tyler Mahle (shoulder) joining Bailey Ober (groin) on the injured list, Winder could get stretched out over the course of multiple rehab assignments to provide the big club with another potential starting option in September.