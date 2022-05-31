Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said he expects Winder (shoulder) to return from the 15-day injured list at some point next week, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Winder was cleared to resume throwing over the weekend and could head out on a rehab assignment within a few days if he experiences no issues with his shoulder while throwing off a mound and facing hitters. If the Twins opt to keep a six-man rotation in place heading into June, Winder could have a starting role waiting for him when he returns if Sonny Gray's pectoral issue results in a trip to the IL.