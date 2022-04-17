Winder gave up two runs on four hits and one walk over 5.1 innings of relief with two strikeouts in Saturday's loss to Boston.

Winder entered the game in the second inning after Sonny Gray left with a hamstring injury. He gave up a two-run home run to Xander Bogaerts but was otherwise impressive. Even if Gray misses additional action, Winder is likely to remain in a long relief role as the Twins were already deploying a six-man rotation, but the rookie could get a shot at starting if another spot opens up.