The Twins plan to call up Winder from Triple-A St. Paul to start one game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Guardians in Cleveland, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Manager Rocco Baldelli has yet to decide whether Winder will be deployed as the starter for the first game or second game, but the rookie and Devin Smeltzer are set to take the hill in some order. Winder will be making his fourth start and eight appearance for the Twins after turning in a 3.68 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB in 29.1 innings across his first seven big-league outings.