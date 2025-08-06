Clemens went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over Detroit.

Clemens knocked an RBI double and scored a run during the Twins' three-run first inning. He later doubled again in the third and knocked a single in the eighth. Clemens was 7-for-35 (.200) with one extra-base hit over his past 10 games before Tuesday's three-hit performance. He's now slashing .232/.306/.490 with 24 extra-base hits and 33 RBI through 223 plate appearances.