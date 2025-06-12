Clemens is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers.

Though he'll take a seat with southpaw Patrick Corbin on the bump for Texas, the left-handed-hitting Clemens had started at second base in five of the previous six games. Clemens went just 2-for-17 with a home run and two walks in that six-game stretch, however, and with Royce Lewis finally beginning to break out of his extended slump at the plate, Clemens could end up losing out on more opportunities to play against right-handers in the near future.